Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK)’s stock price has increased by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 4.68. However, the company has experienced a 3.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Right Now?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Nokia Oyj (NOK) by analysts is $6.34, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for NOK is 5.54B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of NOK was 17.68M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

The stock of Nokia Oyj (NOK) has seen a 3.27% increase in the past week, with a 3.04% rise in the past month, and a 2.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for NOK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.79% for NOK stock, with a simple moving average of 0.31% for the last 200 days.

NOK Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.66. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw 2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.37 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nokia Oyj stands at +16.86. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nokia Oyj (NOK), the company’s capital structure generated 25.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.55. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nokia Oyj (NOK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.