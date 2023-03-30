New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)’s stock price has increased by 1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 9.00. However, the company has seen a 4.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Right Now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is $10.92, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for NYCB is 672.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NYCB on March 30, 2023 was 14.51M shares.

NYCB’s Market Performance

NYCB’s stock has seen a 4.34% increase for the week, with a 2.93% rise in the past month and a 5.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for New York Community Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.05% for NYCB stock, with a simple moving average of -0.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYCB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NYCB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for NYCB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $13 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYCB reach a price target of $11.50. The rating they have provided for NYCB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

NYCB Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB rose by +4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw 6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Davis Reginald E, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Feb 07. After this action, Davis Reginald E now owns 123,033 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $45,863 using the latest closing price.

Rosenfeld Ronald A., the Director of New York Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 30,800 shares at $24.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Rosenfeld Ronald A. is holding 30,800 shares at $756,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +27.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), the company’s capital structure generated 243.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.86. Total debt to assets is 23.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.