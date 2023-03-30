Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, MU stock has gone up by 9.23%, with a monthly gain of 9.89% and a quarterly surge of 27.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for Micron Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.29% for MU stock, with a simple moving average of 11.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Right Now?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is $68.49, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MU on March 30, 2023 was 14.24M shares.

MU) stock’s latest price update

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)’s stock price has increased by 7.19 compared to its previous closing price of 59.28. However, the company has seen a 9.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that Micron Sales Plunge 53%. It Is Cutting More Staff. Better Days Lie Ahead.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $70 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MU reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for MU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

MU Trading at 7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU rose by +9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.40. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 27.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Deboer Scott J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 22. After this action, Deboer Scott J now owns 208,340 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $1,200,000 using the latest closing price.

Deboer Scott J, the EVP, Technology & Products of Micron Technology Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $53.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Deboer Scott J is holding 228,340 shares at $1,068,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. The total capital return value is set at 17.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.03. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 11.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.