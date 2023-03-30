Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Stock Experiences 17.38% Monthly Change

The stock of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has gone up by 2.77% for the week, with a 17.38% rise in the past month and a 75.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.23% for META. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.08% for META stock, with a simple moving average of 36.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for META is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for META is $221.33, which is $16.25 above the current price. The public float for META is 2.20B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of META on March 30, 2023 was 32.57M shares.

META) stock’s latest price update

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has increased by 2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 200.68. However, the company has seen a 2.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/28/23 that Meta Plans Lower Bonus Payouts for Some Staff

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $240 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see META reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for META stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

META Trading at 17.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +18.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.38. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 70.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 393 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Mar 28. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 30,153 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $78,600 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 393 shares at $203.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 30,546 shares at $79,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.