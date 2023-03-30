Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MPW is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MPW is $12.62, which is $5.98 above the current price. The public float for MPW is 592.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPW on March 30, 2023 was 16.33M shares.

MPW) stock’s latest price update

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW)’s stock price has increased by 3.78 compared to its previous closing price of 7.41. However, the company has experienced a 3.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/31/22 that Hospital Deal Gone Bust Puts Real-Estate Firm in Spotlight

MPW’s Market Performance

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has seen a 3.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -25.34% decline in the past month and a -32.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for MPW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.64% for MPW stock, with a simple moving average of -40.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MPW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPW reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for MPW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to MPW, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

MPW Trading at -29.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -23.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPW rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.58. In addition, Medical Properties Trust Inc. saw -30.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPW starting from HAMNER R STEVEN, who sale 285,000 shares at the price of $21.04 back on Apr 07. After this action, HAMNER R STEVEN now owns 1,961,214 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc., valued at $5,996,400 using the latest closing price.

Aldag Edward K JR, the Chairman, President & CEO of Medical Properties Trust Inc., sale 615,000 shares at $21.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Aldag Edward K JR is holding 3,497,206 shares at $13,117,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.05 for the present operating margin

+75.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stands at +58.40. The total capital return value is set at 5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), the company’s capital structure generated 120.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.69. Total debt to assets is 52.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.