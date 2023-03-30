mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MCLD is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MCLD is $2.20, The public float for MCLD is 15.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCLD on March 30, 2023 was 96.25K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MCLD) stock’s latest price update

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD)’s stock price has decreased by -42.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. but the company has seen a -40.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MCLD’s Market Performance

MCLD’s stock has fallen by -40.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -51.19% and a quarterly drop of -50.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.15% for mCloud Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -47.12% for MCLD stock, with a simple moving average of -73.91% for the last 200 days.

MCLD Trading at -53.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares sank -54.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCLD fell by -39.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7686. In addition, mCloud Technologies Corp. saw -52.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MCLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-151.39 for the present operating margin

-64.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for mCloud Technologies Corp. stands at -173.18. The total capital return value is set at -82.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -208.48. Equity return is now at value 300.60, with -56.30 for asset returns.

Based on mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD), the company’s capital structure generated 5,052.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.06. Total debt to assets is 55.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.