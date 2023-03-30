MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT)’s stock price has increased by 4.99 compared to its previous closing price of 4.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) is $11.21, which is $6.04 above the current market price. The public float for MXCT is 98.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MXCT on March 30, 2023 was 562.23K shares.

MXCT’s Market Performance

MXCT stock saw an increase of 14.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.51% and a quarterly increase of -6.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.61% for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.84% for MXCT stock, with a simple moving average of -15.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXCT

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to MXCT, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

MXCT Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXCT rose by +14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, MaxCyte Inc. saw -15.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXCT starting from DOUGLAS RICHARD, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $4.32 back on Mar 29. After this action, DOUGLAS RICHARD now owns 100,000 shares of MaxCyte Inc., valued at $345,480 using the latest closing price.

Ross Thomas M., the EVP, Global Sales & Marketing of MaxCyte Inc., sale 11,575 shares at $5.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Ross Thomas M. is holding 0 shares at $66,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.64 for the present operating margin

+82.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxCyte Inc. stands at -53.25. The total capital return value is set at -10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.76. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 5.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.