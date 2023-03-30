Make Informed Decisions with Lilium N.V. (LILM) Stock Updates

In the past week, LILM stock has gone down by -3.16%, with a monthly decline of -25.54% and a quarterly plunge of -32.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.89% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.37% for LILM stock, with a simple moving average of -58.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is $1.00, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for LILM is 150.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LILM on March 30, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

LILM) stock’s latest price update

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM)’s stock price has increased by 6.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.71. However, the company has seen a -3.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LILM reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for LILM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

LILM Trading at -28.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.24%, as shares sank -24.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8178. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -34.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616925.53 for the present operating margin

-13702.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lilium N.V. stands at -874544.68. The total capital return value is set at -168.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -239.50.

Based on Lilium N.V. (LILM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.34. Total debt to assets is 2.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1,853.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lilium N.V. (LILM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.