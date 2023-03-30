Make Informed Decisions with AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock Updates

The stock of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has seen a 1.74% increase in the past week, with a -8.65% drop in the past month, and a -7.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for AGNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.00% for AGNC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 6 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for AGNC is $11.68, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for AGNC is 571.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.35% of that float. The average trading volume for AGNC on March 30, 2023 was 12.04M shares.

AGNC stock's latest price update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC)’s stock price has increased by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 9.86. However, the company has experienced a 1.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12.50 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to AGNC, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

AGNC Trading at -9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -4.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Pollack Kenneth L., who sale 10,910 shares at the price of $11.34 back on Feb 15. After this action, Pollack Kenneth L. now owns 228,634 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $123,719 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at -36.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.95. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 544.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.50. Total debt to assets is 82.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.