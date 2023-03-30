Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is above average at 3.85x,

The public float for LU is 2.19B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LU on March 30, 2023 was 16.06M shares.

LU stock's latest price update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU)’s stock price has increased by 4.64 compared to its previous closing price of 1.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LU’s Market Performance

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has experienced a 7.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.02% drop in the past month, and a -6.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.62% for LU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.67% for LU stock, with a simple moving average of -34.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $1.50 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LU reach a price target of $2.04, previously predicting the price at $3.52. The rating they have provided for LU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to LU, setting the target price at $1.60 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

LU Trading at -15.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0000. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw 4.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.