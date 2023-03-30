Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has seen a 1.87% increase in the past week, with a 6.12% gain in the past month, and a 27.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for LRCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.03% for LRCX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is above average at 13.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is $519.00, which is -$5.67 below the current market price. The public float for LRCX is 134.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LRCX on March 30, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

LRCX) stock’s latest price update

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX)’s stock price has increased by 6.32 compared to its previous closing price of 485.08. but the company has seen a 1.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/20/22 that Buying on the Bad Chip News

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

The stock of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has seen a 1.87% increase in the past week, with a 6.12% gain in the past month, and a 27.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for LRCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.03% for LRCX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LRCX reach a price target of $495. The rating they have provided for LRCX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to LRCX, setting the target price at $520 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

LRCX Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $496.99. In addition, Lam Research Corporation saw 22.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from Hahn Ava, who sale 3,206 shares at the price of $488.92 back on Mar 03. After this action, Hahn Ava now owns 3,433 shares of Lam Research Corporation, valued at $1,567,478 using the latest closing price.

Hahn Ava, the Chief Legal Officer & SVP of Lam Research Corporation, sale 487 shares at $479.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Hahn Ava is holding 6,639 shares at $233,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.14 for the present operating margin

+45.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corporation stands at +26.80. The total capital return value is set at 47.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.80. Equity return is now at value 73.20, with 28.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), the company’s capital structure generated 83.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 30.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.