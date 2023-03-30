Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has gone up by 3.79% for the week, with a 1.11% rise in the past month and a -5.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.29% for KMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.81% for KMI stock, with a simple moving average of -3.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Right Now?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92.

The public float for KMI is 1.96B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMI on March 30, 2023 was 13.10M shares.

KMI) stock’s latest price update

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI)’s stock price has increased by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 17.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/23 that The 1% Stock-Buyback Tax Hasn’t Slowed Repurchases. A Proposed 4% Tax Might.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for KMI by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for KMI in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $20 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMI reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for KMI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to KMI, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

KMI Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.94. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc. saw -4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from ASHLEY ANTHONY B, who sale 13,232 shares at the price of $18.14 back on Feb 15. After this action, ASHLEY ANTHONY B now owns 27,826 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc., valued at $240,030 using the latest closing price.

Schlosser John W, the V.P. (President, Terminals) of Kinder Morgan Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $18.44 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Schlosser John W is holding 19,719 shares at $27,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.