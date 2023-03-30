KB Home (KBH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

KB Home (NYSE: KBH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 40.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is above average at 4.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.58.

The public float for KBH is 67.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KBH on March 30, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH’s stock has seen a 9.35% increase for the week, with a 14.09% rise in the past month and a 25.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for KB Home The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.65% for KBH stock, with a simple moving average of 27.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $42.50 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBH reach a price target of $32.50, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for KBH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 06th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to KBH, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

KBH Trading at 9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +15.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH rose by +9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.64. In addition, KB Home saw 26.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from PRAW ALBERT Z, who sale 29,777 shares at the price of $28.77 back on Oct 27. After this action, PRAW ALBERT Z now owns 143,363 shares of KB Home, valued at $856,684 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KB Home (KBH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.