International Paper Company (IP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IP is 1.05.

The public float for IP is 346.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IP on March 30, 2023 was 3.21M shares.

IP) stock’s latest price update

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP)’s stock price has increased by 1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 34.66. However, the company has experienced a 1.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Russian Pulp Business Still Delivering for International Paper

IP’s Market Performance

International Paper Company (IP) has experienced a 1.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.63% drop in the past month, and a 0.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for IP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.09% for IP stock, with a simple moving average of -7.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to IP, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

IP Trading at -5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.38. In addition, International Paper Company saw 1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from Saab Joseph R., who sale 1,705 shares at the price of $35.35 back on Mar 21. After this action, Saab Joseph R. now owns 1,671 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $60,273 using the latest closing price.

Sutton Mark S, the Chairman and CEO of International Paper Company, sale 85,000 shares at $34.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Sutton Mark S is holding 143,000 shares at $2,938,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Paper Company (IP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.