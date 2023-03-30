Intel Corporation (INTC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)’s stock price has increased by 7.61 compared to its previous closing price of 29.29. However, the company has seen a 12.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/23 that Intel Co-Founder Gordon Moore Dies at 94

Is It Worth Investing in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Right Now?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INTC is 0.81.

The public float for INTC is 4.13B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTC on March 30, 2023 was 45.27M shares.

INTC’s Market Performance

INTC stock saw an increase of 12.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 26.43% and a quarterly increase of 21.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Intel Corporation (INTC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.57% for INTC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $26 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTC reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for INTC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to INTC, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

INTC Trading at 12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.06. In addition, Intel Corporation saw 19.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from GELSINGER PATRICK P, who purchase 9,700 shares at the price of $25.68 back on Feb 23. After this action, GELSINGER PATRICK P now owns 18,700 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $249,081 using the latest closing price.

Holthaus Michelle Johnston, the EVP & GM, CCG of Intel Corporation, sale 695 shares at $26.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Holthaus Michelle Johnston is holding 181,039 shares at $18,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+42.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corporation stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Intel Corporation (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.51. Total debt to assets is 23.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intel Corporation (INTC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.