IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has gone down by -18.89% for the week, with a -27.84% drop in the past month and a -31.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.61% for BACK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.90% for BACK stock, with a simple moving average of -69.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BACK is at 0.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BACK is $4.50, which is $4.36 above the current market price. The public float for BACK is 26.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume for BACK on March 30, 2023 was 181.68K shares.

BACK) stock’s latest price update

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK)’s stock price has decreased by -8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. however, the company has experienced a -18.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BACK Trading at -43.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares sank -28.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK fell by -18.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1726. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -30.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.16 for the present operating margin

-15.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. stands at -73.28. The total capital return value is set at -48.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.41. Equity return is now at value -110.50, with -70.30 for asset returns.

Based on IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK), the company’s capital structure generated 32.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.75. Total debt to assets is 21.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.