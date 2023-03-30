Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IDEX is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IDEX is $1.00, which is $0.88 above than the current price. The public float for IDEX is 593.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.18% of that float. The average trading volume of IDEX on March 30, 2023 was 15.16M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

IDEX) stock’s latest price update

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX)’s stock price has increased by 4.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. However, the company has experienced a 3.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IDEX’s Market Performance

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has experienced a 3.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.63% drop in the past month, and a -17.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.35% for IDEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.81% for IDEX stock, with a simple moving average of -66.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDEX

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDEX reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for IDEX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to IDEX, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

IDEX Trading at -19.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX rose by +3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1162. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw -26.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.36 for the present operating margin

+15.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc. stands at -224.41. The total capital return value is set at -25.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.06. Equity return is now at value -93.70, with -66.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), the company’s capital structure generated 19.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.28. Total debt to assets is 14.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.