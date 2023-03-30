I-Mab (IMAB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for IMAB is 72.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume for IMAB on March 30, 2023 was 583.78K shares.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB)’s stock price has increased by 7.64 compared to its previous closing price of 3.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMAB’s Market Performance

I-Mab (IMAB) has seen a 0.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -21.40% decline in the past month and a 3.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.95% for IMAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.16% for IMAB stock, with a simple moving average of -41.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $96 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to IMAB, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

IMAB Trading at -29.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.28%, as shares sank -21.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, I-Mab saw -19.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAB

Equity return is now at value -46.80, with -39.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I-Mab (IMAB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.