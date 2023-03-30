Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 26.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Right Now?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is $31.24, which is $4.07 above the current market price. The public float for HUN is 179.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUN on March 30, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

HUN’s Market Performance

HUN’s stock has seen a -1.93% decrease for the week, with a -8.42% drop in the past month and a -3.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for Huntsman Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.16% for HUN stock, with a simple moving average of -5.54% for the last 200 days.

HUN Trading at -10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.87. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw -2.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from STRYKER DAVID M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.90 back on Aug 12. After this action, STRYKER DAVID M now owns 341,614 shares of Huntsman Corporation, valued at $298,995 using the latest closing price.

ESPELAND CURTIS E, the Director of Huntsman Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $30.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that ESPELAND CURTIS E is holding 18,533 shares at $452,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+19.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntsman Corporation stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Huntsman Corporation (HUN), the company’s capital structure generated 58.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.95. Total debt to assets is 25.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.