Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has decreased by -11.46 compared to its previous closing price of 1.57. However, the company has seen a -36.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 74.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume for HUBC on March 30, 2023 was 5.31M shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUBC stock saw a decrease of -36.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -72.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -86.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.65% for Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.29% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -84.68% for the last 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -77.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.07%, as shares sank -12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -36.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7788. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd. saw -88.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBC

Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -37.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.