Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HAS is at 0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HAS is $69.73, which is $18.3 above the current market price. The public float for HAS is 127.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.65% of that float. The average trading volume for HAS on March 30, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

HAS) stock’s latest price update

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)’s stock price has increased by 3.01 compared to its previous closing price of 50.48. however, the company has experienced a 6.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Hasbro Misses Earnings Estimates. It Could Be a Tough 2023.

HAS’s Market Performance

HAS’s stock has risen by 6.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.47% and a quarterly drop of -11.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Hasbro Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.17% for HAS stock, with a simple moving average of -23.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $64 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAS reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $106. The rating they have provided for HAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HAS, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

HAS Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS rose by +6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.28. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw -14.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAS starting from BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $87.70 back on Apr 25. After this action, BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND now owns 16,398 shares of Hasbro Inc., valued at $219,256 using the latest closing price.

Cocks Christian P, the Chief Executive Officer of Hasbro Inc., purchase 10,102 shares at $89.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Cocks Christian P is holding 65,945 shares at $905,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.