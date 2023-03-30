H World Group Limited (HTHT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HTHT is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HTHT is $406.18, which is $4.03 above than the current price. The public float for HTHT is 316.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. The average trading volume of HTHT on March 30, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)’s stock price has increased by 2.31 compared to its previous closing price of 47.11. However, the company has experienced a -1.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HTHT’s Market Performance

H World Group Limited (HTHT) has seen a -1.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.58% decline in the past month and a 14.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for HTHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.67% for HTHT stock, with a simple moving average of 19.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

HTHT Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.85. In addition, H World Group Limited saw 13.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+11.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for H World Group Limited stands at -3.64. The total capital return value is set at -1.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on H World Group Limited (HTHT), the company’s capital structure generated 403.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.15. Total debt to assets is 69.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 313.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, H World Group Limited (HTHT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.