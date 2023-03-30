Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH)’s stock price has increased by 3.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 105.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GBNH is 1.93.

The public float for GBNH is 11.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBNH on March 30, 2023 was 284.51K shares.

GBNH’s Market Performance

GBNH’s stock has seen a 105.26% increase for the week, with a -7.87% drop in the past month and a -43.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 72.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.37% for Greenbrook TMS Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.65% for GBNH stock, with a simple moving average of -47.60% for the last 200 days.

GBNH Trading at -22.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 72.34%, as shares surge +19.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBNH rose by +105.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8355. In addition, Greenbrook TMS Inc. saw -39.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GBNH

Equity return is now at value -490.10, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.