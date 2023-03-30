Geron Corporation (GERN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN)’s stock price has increased by 2.76 compared to its previous closing price of 2.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/18/21 that Adobe, Smith & Wesson, Orphazyme: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GERN is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GERN is $4.67, which is $3.1 above than the current price. The public float for GERN is 380.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.79% of that float. The average trading volume of GERN on March 30, 2023 was 9.24M shares.

GERN’s Market Performance

GERN’s stock has seen a -3.04% decrease for the week, with a -19.78% drop in the past month and a 9.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for Geron Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.55% for GERN stock, with a simple moving average of -5.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GERN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for GERN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GERN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

GERN Trading at -22.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -19.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Geron Corporation saw -7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from SCARLETT JOHN A, who sale 446,668 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 10. After this action, SCARLETT JOHN A now owns 0 shares of Geron Corporation, valued at $1,340,004 using the latest closing price.

SCARLETT JOHN A, the Chairman, President and CEO of Geron Corporation, sale 446,666 shares at $3.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that SCARLETT JOHN A is holding 0 shares at $1,353,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23246.64 for the present operating margin

-45.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geron Corporation stands at -23808.89. The total capital return value is set at -87.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.40.

Based on Geron Corporation (GERN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.07. Total debt to assets is 29.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,655.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Geron Corporation (GERN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.