GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) is above average at 18.95x,

The public float for GEHC is 453.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GEHC on March 30, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

GEHC) stock’s latest price update

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC)’s stock price has increased by 3.04 compared to its previous closing price of 76.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/09/23 that GE HealthCare Stock Has Had a Great Start. More Gains Lie Ahead.

GEHC’s Market Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has experienced a 5.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.26% rise in the past month, and a 37.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for GEHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.12% for GEHC stock, with a simple moving average of 15.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $90 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEHC reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for GEHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

GEHC Trading at 9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC rose by +5.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.31. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 35.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from Makela Jan, who sale 70,629 shares at the price of $77.69 back on Mar 14. After this action, Makela Jan now owns 63,796 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., valued at $5,487,379 using the latest closing price.

CULP H LAWRENCE JR, the Director of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., purchase 748 shares at $69.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that CULP H LAWRENCE JR is holding 1,272 shares at $51,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.