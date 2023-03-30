Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has increased by 6.03 compared to its previous closing price of 4.48. however, the company has experienced a 22.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 791.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GOTU is at -0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GOTU is $18.13, which is -$0.97 below the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 251.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.93% of that float. The average trading volume for GOTU on March 30, 2023 was 5.52M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU’s stock has seen a 22.11% increase for the week, with a 41.79% rise in the past month and a 43.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.88% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.01% for GOTU stock, with a simple moving average of 111.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $1.30. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

GOTU Trading at 20.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares surge +36.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +22.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.42. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 101.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.