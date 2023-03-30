Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 27.40. however, the company has experienced a 1.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/21/21 that Palo Alto Networks, Deere, Tesla, VF: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Right Now?

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is $29.17, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for FLO is 20.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 36.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLO on March 30, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

FLO’s Market Performance

FLO stock saw a decrease of 1.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for FLO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FLO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $27 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLO reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for FLO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FLO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

FLO Trading at -1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLO rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.29. In addition, Flowers Foods Inc. saw -5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLO starting from Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $28.42 back on Dec 20. After this action, Chubb Thomas Caldecot III now owns 25,051 shares of Flowers Foods Inc., valued at $56,840 using the latest closing price.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, the Director of Flowers Foods Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $27.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Chubb Thomas Caldecot III is holding 23,051 shares at $82,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.33 for the present operating margin

+45.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowers Foods Inc. stands at +4.75. The total capital return value is set at 13.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.91. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), the company’s capital structure generated 82.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.25. Total debt to assets is 34.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.