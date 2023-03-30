First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AG is $8.51, which is $2.4 above the current price. The public float for AG is 267.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AG on March 30, 2023 was 7.32M shares.

AG) stock’s latest price update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG)’s stock price has increased by 1.81 compared to its previous closing price of 6.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AG’s Market Performance

AG’s stock has risen by 8.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.20% and a quarterly drop of -17.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.50% for First Majestic Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.46% for AG stock, with a simple moving average of -10.98% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.61. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -16.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.