Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08.

The public float for XOM is 4.07B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XOM on March 30, 2023 was 16.98M shares.

XOM) stock’s latest price update

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)’s stock price has increased by 1.72 compared to its previous closing price of 107.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Biden energy officials release strategy to boost offshore wind and cut its cost by 30%

XOM’s Market Performance

XOM’s stock has risen by 4.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.86% and a quarterly drop of -1.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Exxon Mobil Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.96% for XOM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOM reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for XOM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to XOM, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

XOM Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.77. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw -1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Talley Darrin L, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $115.50 back on Feb 01. After this action, Talley Darrin L now owns 31,772 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $288,750 using the latest closing price.

Fox Leonard M., the Vice President and Controller of Exxon Mobil Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $104.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Fox Leonard M. is holding 188,497 shares at $1,256,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.