Express Inc. (EXPR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Express Inc. (EXPR) has gone down by -5.90% for the week, with a -22.51% drop in the past month and a -8.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.09% for EXPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.27% for EXPR stock, with a simple moving average of -42.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXPR is 1.80.

The public float for EXPR is 65.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.92% of that float. On March 30, 2023, EXPR’s average trading volume was 2.04M shares.

EXPR) stock’s latest price update

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR)’s stock price has increased by 7.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/21 that AMC, GameStop, Nordstrom, Salesforce: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EXPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2018.

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPR reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for EXPR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 30th, 2017.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to EXPR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

EXPR Trading at -22.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -21.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPR fell by -5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8704. In addition, Express Inc. saw -22.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPR starting from SHMIDMAN YEHUDA, who purchase 5,434,783 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Jan 25. After this action, SHMIDMAN YEHUDA now owns 5,434,783 shares of Express Inc., valued at $25,000,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPR

Equity return is now at value -151.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Express Inc. (EXPR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.