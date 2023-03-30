Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Expedia Group Inc.’s (EXPE) Stock

The stock of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has seen a 1.48% increase in the past week, with a -12.79% drop in the past month, and a 9.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for EXPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.19% for EXPE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is above average at 44.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is $131.77, which is $38.78 above the current market price. The public float for EXPE is 146.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXPE on March 30, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

EXPE) stock’s latest price update

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE)’s stock price has increased by 2.14 compared to its previous closing price of 93.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that Airbnb and Expedia Turn Customer Cash Into Profit, Aided by Rising Interest Rates

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

The stock of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has seen a 1.48% increase in the past week, with a -12.79% drop in the past month, and a 9.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for EXPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.19% for EXPE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $120 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPE reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for EXPE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

EXPE Trading at -11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -10.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.60. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw 8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sale 5,387 shares at the price of $106.99 back on Feb 21. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 9,270 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $576,355 using the latest closing price.

Soliday Lance A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Expedia Group Inc., sale 605 shares at $116.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Soliday Lance A is holding 9,270 shares at $70,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.