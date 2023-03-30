Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Energy Transfer LP (ET) has gone up by 3.74% for the week, with a -3.63% drop in the past month and a 2.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.99% for ET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.43% for ET stock, with a simple moving average of 3.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is above average at 8.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is $16.82, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for ET is 2.48B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ET on March 30, 2023 was 13.63M shares.

ET) stock’s latest price update

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)’s stock price has increased by 1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 12.05. However, the company has seen a 3.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/07/21 that GoPro, Peloton, Roku, DraftKings: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ET reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ET stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ET, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

ET Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.35. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from WARREN KELCY L, who purchase 1,660,602 shares at the price of $13.05 back on Feb 23. After this action, WARREN KELCY L now owns 58,578,477 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $21,670,856 using the latest closing price.

WARREN KELCY L, the Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 1,339,398 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that WARREN KELCY L is holding 56,917,875 shares at $17,398,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Transfer LP (ET), the company’s capital structure generated 148.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 46.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.