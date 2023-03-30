EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, EH stock has gone up by 9.49%, with a monthly decline of -8.53% and a quarterly surge of 51.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.18% for EHang Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.41% for EH stock, with a simple moving average of 34.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EH is $31.42, which is -$6.17 below the current price. The public float for EH is 36.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EH on March 30, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

EH) stock’s latest price update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)’s stock price has increased by 2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 10.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EH reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for EH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

EH Trading at -6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH rose by +8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 25.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-699.61 for the present operating margin

+65.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Limited stands at -745.63. Equity return is now at value -159.30, with -65.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.