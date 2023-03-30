E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for EJH is 239.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EJH on March 30, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH)’s stock price has increased by 34.45 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. However, the company has seen a 17.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EJH’s Market Performance

EJH’s stock has risen by 17.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.72% and a quarterly drop of -75.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.86% for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for EJH stock, with a simple moving average of -94.40% for the last 200 days.

EJH Trading at -48.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.14%, as shares sank -38.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH rose by +17.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1343. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited saw -69.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.