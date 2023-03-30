Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has seen a 1.49% increase in the past week, with a 3.77% gain in the past month, and a -4.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for DBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.24% for DBX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DBX is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DBX is $27.33, which is $5.56 above the current price. The public float for DBX is 266.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBX on March 30, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX)’s stock price has increased by 1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 20.96. However, the company has seen a 1.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DBX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

DBX Trading at -3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.34. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw -5.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 2,369 shares at the price of $21.21 back on Mar 27. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 446,338 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $50,246 using the latest closing price.

Volkmer Bart, the Chief Legal Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 11,506 shares at $19.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Volkmer Bart is holding 229,749 shares at $219,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value -116.00, with 19.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.