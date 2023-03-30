Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE)’s stock price has increased by 5.59 compared to its previous closing price of 0.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) Right Now?

The public float for TYDE is 74.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TYDE on March 30, 2023 was 8.00M shares.

TYDE’s Market Performance

TYDE’s stock has seen a -11.69% decrease for the week, with a -49.30% drop in the past month and a -60.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.45% for Cryptyde Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.87% for TYDE stock, with a simple moving average of -91.94% for the last 200 days.

TYDE Trading at -51.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.99%, as shares sank -50.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYDE fell by -11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1270. In addition, Cryptyde Inc. saw -54.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.