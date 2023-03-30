Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRKN is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 16.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on March 30, 2023 was 4.08M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has increased by 9.81 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. but the company has seen a -15.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRKN’s Market Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has seen a -15.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -44.86% decline in the past month and a -14.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.58% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.59% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -66.87% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -41.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.62%, as shares sank -43.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -15.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1842. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -25.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

The total capital return value is set at -294.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -846.72. Equity return is now at value -347.80, with -224.90 for asset returns.

Based on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.