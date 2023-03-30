Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has gone up by 13.47% for the week, with a 12.31% rise in the past month and a 10.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.03% for CIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.19% for CIG stock, with a simple moving average of 6.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIG is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CIG is $2.14, which is $0.25 above the current price. The public float for CIG is 1.76B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIG on March 30, 2023 was 4.54M shares.

CIG) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG)’s stock price has increased by 2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 2.13. However, the company has experienced a 13.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CIG Trading at 6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +13.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.42 for the present operating margin

+19.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.15. The total capital return value is set at 18.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.47. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.37. Total debt to assets is 22.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.