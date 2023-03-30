Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) is above average at 144.44x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) is $37.56, which is $6.66 above the current market price. The public float for CWEN is 81.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CWEN on March 30, 2023 was 706.01K shares.

CWEN) stock’s latest price update

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN)’s stock price has increased by 1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 30.79. However, the company has seen a 5.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Pinterest, Bakkt, Tesla, Facebook: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

CWEN’s Market Performance

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has experienced a 5.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.67% drop in the past month, and a -2.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for CWEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.08% for CWEN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWEN

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWEN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CWEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 10th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CWEN, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

CWEN Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN rose by +5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.58. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc. saw -2.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from Sotos Christopher S, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $35.23 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sotos Christopher S now owns 266,704 shares of Clearway Energy Inc., valued at $1,056,822 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.76 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearway Energy Inc. stands at +37.62. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26.

Based on Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 329.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.73. Total debt to assets is 59.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 315.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.