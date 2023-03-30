Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Civeo Corporation (CVEO) has gone up by 0.84% for the week, with a -28.08% drop in the past month and a -34.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.93% for CVEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for CVEO stock, with a simple moving average of -28.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) Right Now?

Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 153.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CVEO is at 2.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CVEO is $35.00, which is $14.64 above the current market price. The public float for CVEO is 12.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume for CVEO on March 30, 2023 was 72.59K shares.

CVEO) stock’s latest price update

Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO)’s stock price has increased by 5.38 compared to its previous closing price of 19.32. however, the company has experienced a 0.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVEO

The stock of Civeo Corporation (CVEO) has gone up by 0.84% for the week, with a -28.08% drop in the past month and a -34.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.93% for CVEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for CVEO stock, with a simple moving average of -28.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVEO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CVEO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CVEO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $3.50 based on the research report published on April 10th of the previous year 2017.

Scotia Howard Weil, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVEO reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for CVEO stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on July 13th, 2016.

Scotia Howard Weil gave a rating of “Focus Stock” to CVEO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

CVEO Trading at -28.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVEO rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.09. In addition, Civeo Corporation saw -34.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVEO starting from MOORE CONSTANCE B, who sale 5,406 shares at the price of $23.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, MOORE CONSTANCE B now owns 29,340 shares of Civeo Corporation, valued at $124,338 using the latest closing price.

Torgerson Lance, the 10% Owner of Civeo Corporation, sale 500,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Torgerson Lance is holding 1,219,188 shares at $16,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.27 for the present operating margin

+13.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Civeo Corporation stands at -0.17. The total capital return value is set at 4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.25. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Civeo Corporation (CVEO), the company’s capital structure generated 47.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.38. Total debt to assets is 25.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Civeo Corporation (CVEO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.