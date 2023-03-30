Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CTXR is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTXR is $6.67, which is $5.87 above than the current price. The public float for CTXR is 133.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.56% of that float. The average trading volume of CTXR on March 30, 2023 was 852.48K shares.

CTXR) stock’s latest price update

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR)’s stock price has increased by 3.18 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CTXR’s Market Performance

CTXR’s stock has risen by 13.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.16% and a quarterly rise of 44.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.30% for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.24% for CTXR stock, with a simple moving average of 2.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTXR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CTXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTXR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

CTXR Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXR rose by +13.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0501. In addition, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 43.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXR

The total capital return value is set at -28.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.49. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -23.60 for asset returns.

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.