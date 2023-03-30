Churchill Capital Corp VII’s (CVII) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CVII stock has gone up by 0.25%, with a monthly gain of 1.05% and a quarterly surge of 1.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.20% for Churchill Capital Corp VII The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.51% for CVII stock, with a simple moving average of 2.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE: CVII) Right Now?

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE: CVII) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.64x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CVII is 138.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of CVII was 627.08K shares.

CVII) stock’s latest price update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE: CVII)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 10.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CVII Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVII rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp VII saw 1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVII

The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.