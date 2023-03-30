Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) by analysts is $6.83, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for CIM is 228.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of CIM was 1.99M shares.

CIM) stock’s latest price update

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM)’s stock price has increased by 1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 5.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIM’s Market Performance

CIM’s stock has risen by 7.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.02% and a quarterly drop of -7.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for Chimera Investment Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.84% for CIM stock, with a simple moving average of -20.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIM, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

CIM Trading at -11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.63. In addition, Chimera Investment Corporation saw 3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.58 for the present operating margin

+92.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimera Investment Corporation stands at -74.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.34. Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), the company’s capital structure generated 398.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.92. Total debt to assets is 79.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 382.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.