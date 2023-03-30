Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Stock Showcases -5.70% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, CENN stock has gone up by 0.41%, with a monthly decline of -23.08% and a quarterly surge of 5.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.37% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.70% for CENN stock, with a simple moving average of -57.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CENN is also noteworthy at 1.53.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for CENN is 161.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.69% of that float. The average trading volume of CENN on March 30, 2023 was 4.18M shares.

CENN) stock’s latest price update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN)’s stock price has increased by 7.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. but the company has seen a 0.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

In the past week, CENN stock has gone up by 0.41%, with a monthly decline of -23.08% and a quarterly surge of 5.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.37% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.70% for CENN stock, with a simple moving average of -57.49% for the last 200 days.

CENN Trading at -25.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -20.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4365. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -5.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.