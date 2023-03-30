Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) is $0.04, which is $404.02 above the current market price. The public float for CZOO is 25.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CZOO on March 30, 2023 was 251.56K shares.

CZOO) stock’s latest price update

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO)’s stock price has increased by 9.44 compared to its previous closing price of 2.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CZOO’s Market Performance

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has seen a 34.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.09% gain in the past month and a -15.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.66% for CZOO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.88% for CZOO stock, with a simple moving average of -68.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZOO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CZOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CZOO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $2.33 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CZOO reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for CZOO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CZOO, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

CZOO Trading at -13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.58%, as shares surge +28.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZOO rose by +32.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Cazoo Group Ltd saw -16.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CZOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53 for the present operating margin

-4.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cazoo Group Ltd stands at -81.39. The total capital return value is set at -43.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.13.

Based on Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO), the company’s capital structure generated 47.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.30. Total debt to assets is 28.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.