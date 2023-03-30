Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI)’s stock price has increased by 32.61 compared to its previous closing price of 1.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 57.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BCLI is at -0.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BCLI is $12.50, which is $2.56 above the current market price. The public float for BCLI is 28.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.45% of that float. The average trading volume for BCLI on March 30, 2023 was 292.55K shares.

BCLI’s Market Performance

BCLI’s stock has seen a 57.42% increase for the week, with a 7.96% rise in the past month and a 63.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.66% for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.30% for BCLI stock, with a simple moving average of -6.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BCLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to BCLI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

BCLI Trading at 25.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.49%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI rose by +57.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7700. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw 48.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BCLI

The total capital return value is set at -73.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.66. Equity return is now at value -236.40, with -116.60 for asset returns.

Based on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), the company’s capital structure generated 26.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.80. Total debt to assets is 17.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.82.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.