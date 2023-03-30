Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD)’s stock price has decreased by -6.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. but the company has seen a -10.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) Right Now?

The public float for BOXD is 61.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BOXD on March 30, 2023 was 10.48M shares.

BOXD’s Market Performance

The stock of Boxed Inc. (BOXD) has seen a -10.67% decrease in the past week, with a -73.79% drop in the past month, and a -17.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 32.56% for BOXD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -50.21% for BOXD stock, with a simple moving average of -81.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOXD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BOXD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BOXD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOXD reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BOXD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BOXD, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

BOXD Trading at -65.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.10%, as shares sank -70.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOXD fell by -10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3032. In addition, Boxed Inc. saw -17.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOXD starting from Zimowski Mark, who sale 50,358 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Jan 27. After this action, Zimowski Mark now owns 56,308 shares of Boxed Inc., valued at $24,212 using the latest closing price.

Huang Chieh E., the Chief Executive Officer of Boxed Inc., sale 47,212 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Huang Chieh E. is holding 2,358,601 shares at $22,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Boxed Inc. (BOXD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.