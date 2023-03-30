Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 1.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) by analysts is $5.20, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for BOLT is 35.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of BOLT was 257.80K shares.

BOLT’s Market Performance

BOLT’s stock has seen a -9.15% decrease for the week, with a -19.88% drop in the past month and a -0.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.24% for BOLT stock, with a simple moving average of -22.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOLT

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOLT reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for BOLT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BOLT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

BOLT Trading at -12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares sank -21.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOLT fell by -9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4520. In addition, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -0.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOLT starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who sale 800,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 3,703,991 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $1,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7364.13 for the present operating margin

-191.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -7824.68. The total capital return value is set at -59.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.24. Equity return is now at value -43.60, with -34.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.87. Total debt to assets is 7.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -23.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.