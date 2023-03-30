AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS)’s stock price has increased by 1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 53.53. but the company has seen a 1.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) Right Now?

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AXS is at 0.87.

The public float for AXS is 76.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume for AXS on March 30, 2023 was 589.64K shares.

AXS’s Market Performance

AXS’s stock has seen a 1.74% increase for the week, with a -10.38% drop in the past month and a -0.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.11% for AXS stock, with a simple moving average of -1.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AXS by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AXS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $60 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXS reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for AXS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AXS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

AXS Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXS rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.27. In addition, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited saw 0.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AXS

Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.