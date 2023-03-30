Assessing the Risk and Potential of Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) Stock

The stock of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has seen a 81.82% increase in the past week, with a 15.52% gain in the past month, and a 193.58% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.99% for OSCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 56.73% for OSCR stock, with a simple moving average of 47.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Right Now?

The public float for OSCR is 177.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.53% of that float. The average trading volume for OSCR on March 30, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

OSCR) stock’s latest price update

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR)’s stock price has increased by 14.08 compared to its previous closing price of 5.61. However, the company has seen a 81.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/28/23 that Oscar Health Stock Soars Because Aetna’s Former CEO Is Taking the Wheel

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSCR reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OSCR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to OSCR, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

OSCR Trading at 53.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.65%, as shares surge +25.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +81.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw 160.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 30,764 shares at the price of $4.88 back on Mar 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 369,521 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $150,156 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc., sale 12,473 shares at $4.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 188,328 shares at $60,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Equity return is now at value -53.30, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.